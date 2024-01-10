Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

Equities researchers at TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.56.

Allstate Stock Up 1.1 %

ALL stock opened at $150.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Allstate has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $151.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.82. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allstate will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

