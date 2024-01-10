Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

AAU stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a current ratio of 22.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 38.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 186,277 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

