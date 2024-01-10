Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 30.8% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,019 shares of company stock valued at $22,756,677. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $142.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $143.95. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

