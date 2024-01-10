Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $17.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $17,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $117.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.61. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.81 and a fifty-two week high of $118.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

