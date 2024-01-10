Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

