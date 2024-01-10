Amandla Mk Trust Sells 4,600 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $189,612.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,833,976 shares in the company, valued at $158,036,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 201,100 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $8,106,341.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,779 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $157,017.45.

On Monday, December 11th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 37,638 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $1,563,858.90.

On Friday, December 8th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 12,328 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $512,228.40.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 952 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $39,603.20.

On Monday, December 4th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $4,160.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 627 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $26,384.16.

On Monday, November 20th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 57 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $2,399.70.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 403 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $16,966.30.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,601 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $71,900.91.

National Research Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.70 million, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.42. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $47.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

National Research Announces Dividend

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 40.74%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Research

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Research by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,896,000 after acquiring an additional 63,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Research by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National Research by 4,323.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,340,000 after acquiring an additional 952,230 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Research by 6.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after acquiring an additional 43,475 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in National Research by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

