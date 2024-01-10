AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMCX. TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.51 million, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. AMC Networks has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $27.46.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.54. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $140,086.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $140,086.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,192 shares of company stock worth $1,604,874. 27.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in AMC Networks by 31.2% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 224,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 53,359 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in AMC Networks by 15.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 50,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 48.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 991,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 324,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

