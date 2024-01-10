Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

AEE has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Ameren from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ameren from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameren from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.89.

Get Ameren alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEE

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.62. Ameren has a 52-week low of $69.71 and a 52-week high of $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 100,874.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,990,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,894 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.