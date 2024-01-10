American Express (NYSE:AXP) Lowered to “Underperform” at BMO Capital Markets

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $157.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 15.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXP. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.21.

American Express stock opened at $186.79 on Wednesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $189.51. The stock has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

