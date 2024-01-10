American Express (NYSE:AXP) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

Get American Express alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Stock Down 1.3 %

AXP stock opened at $186.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $189.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.15 and a 200-day moving average of $164.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $911,554,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $397,678,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $210,540,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.