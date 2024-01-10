American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in American Tower were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in American Tower by 113,099.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock opened at $211.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 138.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

