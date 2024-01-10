Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives $98.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on APH

Insider Activity at Amphenol

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 71,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Amphenol by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 104,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 45,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $95.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average of $87.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.