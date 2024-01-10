Analysts Issue Forecasts for Adicet Bio, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adicet Bio in a research note issued on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adicet Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.90) per share.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of ACET opened at $3.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $9.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 40.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 165,655 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

