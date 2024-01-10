Analysts Set CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Price Target at $5.75

Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CINT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in CI&T during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in CI&T during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the second quarter worth about $168,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CINT stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. CI&T has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $654.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). CI&T had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $108.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CI&T will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

