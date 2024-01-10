Analysts Set CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Price Target at $5.75

Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.70.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CINT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research note on Friday, January 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CI&T
Institutional Trading of CI&T
CI&T Stock Performance
Shares of CINT stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. CI&T has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $654.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.
CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). CI&T had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $108.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CI&T will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CI&T
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CI&T
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- How to buy Southwest Airlines stock
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.