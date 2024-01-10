Analysts Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target at $13.42

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.42.

HCAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of $612.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.35. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

