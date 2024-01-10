Analysts Set Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Price Target at $36.50

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2024

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVHGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Invitation Homes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 102,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,074,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 87.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 19,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 1.0 %

INVH stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVHGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 141.77%.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Free Report

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.