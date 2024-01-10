Analysts Set Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Price Target at $36.50

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Invitation Homes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invitation Homes Trading Down 1.0 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 102,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,074,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 87.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 19,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 141.77%.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Free Report

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.