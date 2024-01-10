Analysts Set Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) PT at C$77.14

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$77.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRU. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Metro from C$78.00 to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Metro from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Metro from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

MRU stock opened at C$67.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$70.77. Metro has a 1-year low of C$65.43 and a 1-year high of C$78.88.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.01 billion. Metro had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. Analysts expect that Metro will post 4.2523249 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

