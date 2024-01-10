Analysts Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price at $9.05

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTON. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Peloton Interactive

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,603,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,696 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,402,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,310 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTON opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $595.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.