Analysts Set Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Price Target at C$125.18

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$121.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PD. ATB Capital cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 price target on Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore set a C$142.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$70.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$80.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$56.42 and a 52 week high of C$116.60.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.59). The company had revenue of C$446.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.83 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 14.3405088 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

