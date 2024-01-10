Analyzing eBullion (OTCMKTS:EBML) & Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD)

eBullion (OTCMKTS:EBML – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for eBullion and Applied Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eBullion 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Applied Digital has a consensus price target of $14.70, suggesting a potential upside of 72.54%. Given Applied Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than eBullion.

This table compares eBullion and Applied Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBullion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Applied Digital $84.79 million 10.68 -$44.65 million ($0.54) -15.78

eBullion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Digital.

Risk & Volatility

eBullion has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital has a beta of 4.02, meaning that its share price is 302% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares eBullion and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBullion N/A N/A N/A Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75%

Summary

Applied Digital beats eBullion on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eBullion

eBullion, Inc. provides precious metals spot contract trading services for gold and silver trading through electronic trading platform located in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

