Analyzing Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) & Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Sports 5.16% -13.23% 3.50% Madison Square Garden Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Sports 0 0 0 0 N/A Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 3 4 0 2.57

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Madison Square Garden Sports and Madison Square Garden Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus target price of $39.83, indicating a potential upside of 30.22%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Sports $887.45 million 4.81 $47.79 million $1.84 97.19 Madison Square Garden Entertainment $851.50 million 1.48 $76.60 million N/A N/A

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Sports beats Madison Square Garden Entertainment on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League. The company also owns Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise that competes in the NBA 2K League, as well as a controlling interest in Counter Logic Gaming, a North American esports organization. In addition, it operates two professional sports team performance centers, the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh. The company was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production. The company was formerly known as MSGE Spinco, Inc. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

