Analyzing POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) and WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) and WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of POET Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of POET Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for POET Technologies and WiSA Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 WiSA Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

POET Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 702.14%. WiSA Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 5,233.33%. Given WiSA Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WiSA Technologies is more favorable than POET Technologies.

This table compares POET Technologies and WiSA Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $550,000.00 72.23 -$21.04 million ($0.55) -1.70 WiSA Technologies $3.37 million 0.59 -$16.15 million N/A N/A

WiSA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and WiSA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies -2,526.04% -184.98% -147.49% WiSA Technologies -614.50% -629.23% -204.55%

Risk & Volatility

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WiSA Technologies has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, and virtual reality systems markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc. in March 2022. WiSA Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

