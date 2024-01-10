Analyzing PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) & CarePayment Technologies (OTCMKTS:CPYT)

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) and CarePayment Technologies (OTCMKTS:CPYT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PRA Group and CarePayment Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Group $966.52 million 0.97 $117.15 million ($1.50) -15.97 CarePayment Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PRA Group has higher revenue and earnings than CarePayment Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

PRA Group has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarePayment Technologies has a beta of -0.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for PRA Group and CarePayment Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 CarePayment Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

PRA Group presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.84%. Given PRA Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PRA Group is more favorable than CarePayment Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares PRA Group and CarePayment Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Group -7.31% -4.75% -1.35% CarePayment Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.1% of PRA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of PRA Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of CarePayment Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PRA Group beats CarePayment Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PRA Group

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, and other credit originators. In addition, it provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

About CarePayment Technologies

(Get Free Report)

CarePayment Technologies, Inc. provides accounts receivable services in the United States. It offers services for accounts receivables generated by healthcare providers in connection with providing healthcare services to their patients under the CarePayment brand name. The company was formerly known as microHelix, Inc. CarePayment Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.