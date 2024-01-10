AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target Cut to $18.00

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 187.54% from the company’s previous close.

ANGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 63.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 227.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.