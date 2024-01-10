Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Aramark from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

Get Aramark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARMK

Aramark Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $28.71 on Monday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aramark

In other Aramark news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $95,987,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at $71,600,000.

About Aramark

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.