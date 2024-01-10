Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

Research analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.60.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average of $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $995,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,498,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $768,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

