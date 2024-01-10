Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 379,981 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 379,981 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $142.56 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $143.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,019 shares of company stock worth $22,756,677 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.