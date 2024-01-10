Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $20.61.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 59.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 106,704 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ares Capital by 70.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

