ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24 on January 30th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

Shares of ARR opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24.

In related news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton sold 61,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $1,200,331.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 57.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARR. B. Riley lifted their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

