ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 3,819 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $162.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $166.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.81.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

