ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $875,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UNH opened at $538.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $497.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $537.04 and a 200 day moving average of $512.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.64%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

