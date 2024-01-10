ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 4,193 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,895 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.7% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,097 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.1% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 205,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 32,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $202.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

