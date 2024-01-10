Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Artesian Resources Price Performance

Artesian Resources stock opened at $37.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.20. Artesian Resources has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.63%. Equities analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Artesian Resources

In other news, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $203,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,453.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Artesian Resources news, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $203,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,453.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP John M. Thaeder sold 2,500 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $109,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,565.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,450 shares of company stock worth $321,356. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after purchasing an additional 224,669 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artesian Resources during the second quarter valued at $7,677,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 257,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 162,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,845,000 after acquiring an additional 115,061 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 66,776 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

