Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Artesian Resources Price Performance
Artesian Resources stock opened at $37.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.20. Artesian Resources has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92.
Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.63%. Equities analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Artesian Resources
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after purchasing an additional 224,669 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artesian Resources during the second quarter valued at $7,677,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 257,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 162,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,845,000 after acquiring an additional 115,061 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 66,776 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Artesian Resources
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- How to buy Southwest Airlines stock
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.