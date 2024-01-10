Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 45.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,297,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJG opened at $226.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.46.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

