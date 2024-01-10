Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $207.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $202.00. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.98% from the company’s current price.

ASND has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.38.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of ASND stock opened at $137.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.53. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 570.61% and a negative net margin of 391.76%. Research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.