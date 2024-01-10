Ashim Gupta Sells 70,000 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,611,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,148 shares in the company, valued at $18,143,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UiPath alerts:

On Thursday, January 4th, Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $2,823,750.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $995,200.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $644,000.00.

UiPath Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE PATH opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -80.46 and a beta of 0.97. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,786,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. William Blair began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.96.

Get Our Latest Report on UiPath

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.