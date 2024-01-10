Ashim Gupta Sells 70,000 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,611,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,148 shares in the company, valued at $18,143,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 4th, Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $2,823,750.00.
- On Monday, December 4th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $995,200.00.
- On Monday, October 16th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $644,000.00.
UiPath Stock Down 2.5 %
NYSE PATH opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -80.46 and a beta of 0.97. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31.
Institutional Trading of UiPath
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,786,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. William Blair began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.96.
UiPath Company Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
