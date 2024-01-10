ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Buy

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

Get ASML alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $715.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $700.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $668.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $282.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. ASML has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. Research analysts predict that ASML will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 26.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth $1,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in ASML by 552.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ASML by 30.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,370,000 after acquiring an additional 51,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in ASML by 1.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.