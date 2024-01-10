Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $434,144,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $138,509,000. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $164,186,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,032,000 after purchasing an additional 866,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $235.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of -120.05 and a beta of 0.71. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $125.22 and a one year high of $248.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.97.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total transaction of $1,553,593.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,773 shares in the company, valued at $82,340,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $241,385.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 149,311 shares in the company, valued at $27,618,055.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total transaction of $1,553,593.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,773 shares in the company, valued at $82,340,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,040 shares of company stock worth $64,252,987 over the last ninety days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.22.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

