Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Performance
AWX opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Avalon has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $3.10.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
