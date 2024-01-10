Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AWX opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Avalon has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalon were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

