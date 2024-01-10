Ballard Power Systems Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BLDP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.65 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $3.58 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.57 and a quick ratio of 11.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 209.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after buying an additional 148,321 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after buying an additional 1,014,539 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,910,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 849,311 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,983,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,688,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after buying an additional 638,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.