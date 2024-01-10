Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) & DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Head to Head Survey

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Bank ASA 23.46% 14.70% 1.10% Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 26.36% 14.46% 1.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Bank ASA $10.21 billion N/A $3.42 billion $2.41 8.66 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $26.23 billion 2.08 $6.98 billion $1.28 7.15

Analyst Recommendations

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has higher revenue and earnings than DNB Bank ASA. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DNB Bank ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DNB Bank ASA and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Bank ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 0 2 3 0 2.60

Volatility and Risk

DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. DNB Bank ASA pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria beats DNB Bank ASA on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides business banking products and services comprising savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, bonds and commercial papers, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, online FX trading, e-confirmation, equities execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension services. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and corporate banking services. Further, it offers private banking services. The company offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds. In addition, it offers credit cards; corporate and investment banking services; insurance products and services; and real estate services. The company provides its products through online and mobile channels. It operates in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, Asia, and rest of Europe. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

