Bank of America Lowers Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Underperform

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $13.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 13.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

PEB stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $261,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $359,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $261,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $359,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $98,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,354,056.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 40.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 76.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at about $142,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

