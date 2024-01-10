Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,276 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.75% of J. M. Smucker worth $94,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.08.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $131.21 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $107.33 and a one year high of $161.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,186.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,066.67%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

