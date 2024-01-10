BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.45% from the company’s previous close.

BKU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKU

BankUnited Price Performance

BKU stock opened at $30.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $40.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.38 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 48,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,034 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $819,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 219,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.