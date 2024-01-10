Barclays Downgrades MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Equal Weight

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $291.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $246.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

MKTX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.09.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $272.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.01. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $200.01 and a 52-week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in MarketAxess by 96,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,205,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,211 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,265,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,422,000 after acquiring an additional 752,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after acquiring an additional 608,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,554,000 after acquiring an additional 433,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,636,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

