Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOLD. UBS Group cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.40 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 580.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

