Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$30.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$26.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABX. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$34.50 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.94.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$23.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.07. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$19.04 and a 52-week high of C$28.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.35.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of C$3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.06 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.3675264 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$54,705.00. In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$54,705.00. Also, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer bought 15,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$247,325.40. Insiders acquired a total of 157,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,355 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

