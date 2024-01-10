Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.94 and last traded at $41.58. Approximately 1,845,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,895,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BAX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.09.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BAX

Baxter International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Baxter International by 2.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Baxter International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 28.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.