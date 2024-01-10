Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 71.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BEAM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BEAM

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $27.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $50.74.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 384.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $64,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $64,477.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.