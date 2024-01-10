Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,851 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 141.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $435.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $438.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $421.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.37.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.